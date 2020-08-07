Rick Ross Talks Kanye West Needing To “Clarify Some Things,” Says “It Ain’t Looking Good” [Details]

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz went up against each other last night for the latest episode of Verzuz and the internet hasn’t stopped talking since. To top that off, Rozay spoke to Billboard in a new interview and expressed his concern for Kanye West, while also challenging 50 Cent to visit one of his Wingstop locations.

“He had somebody reach out to me last week. I slept through the phone call,” Ross said. “I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on. I haven’t really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that sh*t inaccurate. So I’m gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I’m up to catch that motherf*cker and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good.”

As far as the challenge issued to 50 Cent, if you’ve been keeping up with their ongoing beef, 50 recently took a moment to prais Ross’ song “B.M.F,” saying he wanted to use it for his new Starz series Black Mafia Family. Well, Rozay said he’ll set aside the beef if 50 visits a Wingstop location, gets some lemon pepper wings, and posts a pic. He says 50 would also need to take a photo with a Belaire bottle.

“If 50 executes on both, Rozay says he’ll go on his Instagram page, like the photos, and will be open to clearing the record,” Billboard notes.

Check out the full interview, in which he also discusses his new track “Pinned to the Cross” and Terry Crews, here.