Enes Kanter Thanked “Brother” Tekashi 6ix9ine For Supporting Turkish Initiative & The Backlash Was Immediate

Unless you’re quite literally living under a rock, it’s likely you’re well aware of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s swift and well-documented fall from grace.

Still Enes Kanter used the police informant, who’s also been convicted in a child sex assault case and whom also admitted to years and years of domestic violence, to promote his You Are My Hope Initiative. “You Are My Hope is an organization that works to free people who have been jailed by the Turkish government for opposing the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kanter has been on the front lines of the political struggle in Turkey, speaking out against Erdoğan and his supporters,” Complex notes.

Kanter tweeted out a video of Tekashi asking fans to sign his petition and thanked the rapper for his support.

“Huge thanks to my brother @6ix9ine,” the Boston Celtics center wrote. “Your support means a lot to me and to those oppressed by #DictatorErdogan Regime @You_AreMyHope. Please join me and sign the petition! You can be the voice of all those innocent people in Turkish jails.”

As we’re sure you can imagine, the backlash was instant.

“You really gotta get some new friends, man” one fan wrote.

“This ya mans?” another asked, referencing a screenshot that detailed Tekashi’s child sex assault case.

“Hey man, didn’t 6ix9ine assault multiple women?” another inquired.

“What is wrong with you lol,” another wrote, echoing the sentiment of many.

Kanter doesn’t seem bothered by the backlash at all, seeing as he turned off fans’ ability to comment on the Instagram post, ignored the criticism, and continued to tweet:

The message from Tekashi is still viewable on Kanter’s official social media at this time. Chime in with your thoughts.