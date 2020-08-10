This Israeli Company Reportedly Designed The Most Expensive Face Mask In The World [Photo]

Wearing a mask while out in public continues to be a must, thanks to coronavirus.

At this point, it’s all about incorporating a face mask that compliments your outfit, as it’s better to be safe than out there in them streets barefaced and susceptible to the deadly disease. That said, an Israeli company has now designed what many are reporting is the most expensive face mask in the world. Designed by Orna and Isaac Levy, the icy mask cost a Chinese billionaire about $1.5 million, reports state.

“Yvel, the luxury jewelry brand based in Jerusalem, is currently working on what is likely the world’ most expensive COVID19 protective mask. The mask, designed by Orna and Isaac Levy, Yvel’s owners and designers, is valued at $1.5 million and is made of 250 grams of pure 18k gold, and set with no less than 3,608 natural diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats. It is being custom made for an anonymous Chinese billionaire from Shanghai,” The Jerusalem Post writes, adding “The mask provides the highest level of filtration (N-99) and meets the most stringent standards. With the outbreak of the COVID19 epidemic, Yvel’s visitors’ center and jewelry factory has closed, but the Levys carefully selected 25 jewelers and diamond setters from the company’s staff, working in shifts, in order to carry out the special order.”

Orna Levy says the mask is due to be delivered by December 31. “Surprisingly, the customer conditioned the purchase of the mask on the fact that the mask would be the most expensive in the world,” The Jersulem Post continues, to which Isaac Levy responded “It was quite easy for us to overcome this challenge.”

Click here to see a prototype of the highly-anticipated face mask and let us know what you think.