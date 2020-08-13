Nike’s Celebrating Mamba Week In A Major Way With Limited Edition Kobe Bryant Jerseys & Sneakers

For basketball fans, the numbers 8 and 24 will forever be synonymous with Kobe Bryant.

And nearly six months after his tragic death, Nike is honoring Bryant with Mamba Week which begins on August 24. To make the celebration of is career even more special, the swoosh will be celebrating the 10 year anniversary of his 5th championship with 5 new colorways of the Kobe V Protro.

It wasn’t only his aggressive play that inspires today’s NBA stars, but his low-top signature sneakers too.

“Every game, I write on my shoes, ‘Be Legendary,’ which is what Kobe signed on my shoes back in 2016,” says Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. “He’s had an impact on my life that no one’s ever had, and probably no one ever will have again. He taught me to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here if I’m not trying to be the best at it?’ That not just a basketball quote. That’s a life quote for me.”

That love is also felt from WNBA newcomers –who will likely dominate the league very soon– as well.

“The beauty of basketball, for me, is that it’s a sport you can never perfect. What made Kobe great was that he wasn’t scared to try new things, because that risk of failure is where you grow,” said NY Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. “Kobe tried to perfect everything about his game, from the way he played to the way he approached the game.”

One pair features tattoo-styled detailing along the upper of all Bryant’s notable achievements from the 2009-10 season. Another dubbed the “5x Champ” is a nod to the Mamba Mentality which takes design cues from the championship-themed jackets gifted to him after his second and third titles. There’s also a pack dubbed the “What if Pack?” that uses colors of the 12 teams that decided not to draft him. Next is something special for the girl’s EYBL which takes inspiration from the deathly stares of Madusa. The shoes are set to release during Mamba week on August 23, 24, 27, and 29.

Aside from the clean new colorways of the Kobe V, a limited edition Black-Mamba City Lakers Edition jersey will also be releasing with both 8 and 24 styles.

Get a better look at the offerings below: