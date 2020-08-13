RZA & Good Humor Team Up To Replace Racist Ice Cream Jingle “Turkey In The Straw”

As many of you probably know by now, the ice cream truck jingle “Turkey In The Straw” is as racist as it gets. But, now, thanks to RZA and Good Humor partnering up, kids will have a new tune to listen to when ice cream trucks drive by.

“Per a press release, RZA’s new jingle ‘drew inspiration from his childhood memories of chasing after ice cream trucks on Staten Island — blending traditional ice cream truck sounds with jazz and hip-hop elements.’ The little tune is centered around an inviting melody of chiming bells underpinned with some steady but soft kick drums and rapid-fire cymbal hits,” Rolling Stone reports.

In a behind-the-scenes clip on the making of the new tune, RZA says “We can change the dynamics. We can make a new ice cream jingle for a new era,” adding “We wanted to make a melody that includes all communities, that’s good for every driver, that’s good for every kid. And I’m proud to say, for the first time in a long time, a new ice cream jingle will be made available to trucks all across the country, in perpetuity. That means forever — like Wu-Tang is forever. And I can assure you, this one is made with love.”

If you aren’t aware, “Turkey In The Straw” dates back to the 19th century and is tied to Black minstrel shows. “As the originator of the ice cream truck, Good Humor was compelled to retire ‘Turkey in the Straw’ and commission a new jingle amid ongoing talks over systemic and institutionalized racism throughout American culture and society,” Rolling Stone adds.

RZA is for sure helping usher in a new era — listen to the new jingle below and let us know your thoughts.