A Closer Look At The Mercedes-Maybach Concept Car Drake Was Whipping In The “Laugh Now Cry Later” Video

Champagne Papi has returned.

Drake has been hinting that he’s been hard at work on his new album while held up in his Canadian mansion over the past few months. And now we’re finally starting to see the fruits of that hard work as the 6 God has released the lead Lil Durk-assisted single Laugh Now Cry Later off the forthcoming album titled Certified Lover Boy.

In typical Drake fashion, the video is full of stunting. In the past, we’ve seen him get the entire OG Degrassi squad together to give “I’m Upset” the proper visual treatment, gave away a million dollars in the “God’s Plan” video, and now we see him flex his partnership with Nike as he shot the entire video for Laugh Now Cry Later at the Beaverton, Oregon headquarters.

But before we see Odell Beckham Jr. and Kevin Durant balling out, we’re given a view of a futuristic car as Drake pulls up to the Nike campus. The interior is fitted in all-white leather with a dashboard that looks like a skyline. It raised eyebrows at first, but as soon as he stepped out of the driver’s seat, a Mercedes Benz logo was spotted on the rims, and it was later revealed that the 6 God was whipping around in a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet.

Drake had two of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept cars in his Laugh Now Cry Later video. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/iszfQP2E65 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 14, 2020

The grand looking concept car has yet to see a public release and was debuted at Monterey Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula back in August 2016.

“Our glamorous coupé, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, represents the ultimate in contemporary luxury. It is hot and cool”, states Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG. “With its intelligent appeal and reduced, technoid look, it perfectly embodies our design philosophy of sensual purity and our pursuit of aerodynamic efficiency.”

The extremely long coupe features an exaggerated version of the large metal grille we’re accustomed to seeing on Mercedes cars with a sleek rear and classic gullwing doors. When it comes to the inside, the dash screen –which has been dubbed the windscreen– spans the entire width of the car and wraps around the doors to create what Mercedes calls a “360° lounge.”

And don’t forget– it’s a sports car so it can perform. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, which measures a whopping 18 feet in length, is a fully electric car outfitted with four motors. When it comes to performance, it goes from 0-60 MPH in under four seconds.

While the car is still a concept and a release date –nor a price– has yet to be announced, we invite you to check out more pictures of the luxurious set of wheels below.