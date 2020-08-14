BlackLivesMatter: Netflix Orders Documentary Based On The Life & Career Of Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump

Kenya Barris and Roger Ross Williams are joining forces to produce a new Netflix doc about the life and times of civil rights attorney, Ben Crump.

According to Variety, the upcoming feature film doesn’t have a title yet but it’s definitely in the works, with Nadia Hallgren serving as director.

“The doc will examine a number of Crump’s past and current cases, his impact on American civil rights and racial justice, and the toll such work takes on him and his family,” Variety reports, adding “The founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law, he first gained recognition while representing the family of Trayvon Martin and is currently working with the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd. His other clients include the families of Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Nakia Jones, Danny Ray Thomas, Stephon Clark, as well as the residents of Flint, Michigan.”

Hallgren and Lauren Cioffi are also on board to produce, with Geoff Martz listed as Executive Producer, according to the site. Stay tuned for more details.