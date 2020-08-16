Audio From LeBron James’ Emotional Farewell Speech To “Space Jam 2” Crew Leaked

Amidst all the craziness going on in the NBA, don’t forget that LeBron James is starring in the remake of one of the best basketball films ever.

King James is currently stuck in the Orlando NBA bubble with the rest of the qualifying teams, but during simpler times, he was finishing up filming Space Jam 2. TMZ recently obtained footage of James speaking to the cast and crew when production recently came to an end, and he gave an emotional speech.

He spoke about how much the moment means to him and his initial reaction when he was approached for the role years ago.

“I’m gonna be honest completely with you guys — when I found out about the project, I was like it’s ‘Space Jam’! It’s a movie that I grew up watching. People in the movie that I idolize. I was like absolutely, I gotta do it. There’s no way I can turn down ‘Space Jam’!”

And with all the civil unrest currently going on in the country, James is fully aware of how symbolic it is for him to come from a small town in Ohio and make it this far.

“Growing up in the inner city, as an African-American kid, there’s no way you’re supposed to f*cking make it out. And, the fact that I’m who I am as an African-American adult now with 3 kids of my own, and I made it out of the situations that I was in. This sh*t is like extra credit for me man.”

Back in May, James revealed that production was moving at a snail’s pace because of the pandemic, but everything was still on schedule with the movie set to release in the summer of 2021.

‘A lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us,’ explained James about the SpringHill Entertainment production. ‘So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it.”