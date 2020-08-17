One Hitter Quitter: Racist White Man Knocked Out On London Train In Viral Video

A white man on a London Underground train got his behind handed to him when the racist jumped out of him over the weekend. TMZ reports the British douche started harassing three Black kids for no apparent reason, telling them that this is his home and pointing out the fact that they’re Black.

“Check out this one-hitter-quitter that went down over the weekend on a train in the London Underground metro system, where this white guy was mouthing off to three Black youths … for no apparent reason. He starts out as simply bigoted, but eventually turns full racist,” TMZ writes. “Watch … the man’s going off about this being ‘my home’ in an incoherent tirade. He’s arguing with the one guys off-screen, who’s asking what his name is and where he’s getting off. Soon, the instigator brings up race, saying with derision … ‘You’re black.'”

Thankfully, other people on the train chimed in — and when the racist puts his fist up to fight, one of the kids knock him out cold with a one hitter quitter.

“People around him ask what that has to do with anything, and he shooshes them … firing back, ‘This is popular.’ You can tell he’s getting a kick out of riling everyone up too,” the site goes on. “The video then cuts to the three Black dudes getting off at their stop, and as they pass the white man — who’s got his fists balled up, ready to fight — one the young’ns swings on him and connects with his jaw, sending the guy flying back and landing hard on the ground. He’s out cold, staring off into space as people say he deserved it … before a couple of people start helping him.”

he police are apparently aware of the incident and are investigating. Click here to watch the viral video.