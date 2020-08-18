DMC Opens Up About Arrest Of Jam Master Jay’s Murderers: “It’s Been A Difficult 18 Years…”

Following news that Jam Master Jay’s killers were arrested eighteen years after he was shot in the head, execution-style, Run-DMC member Darryl McDaniels (a.k.a D.M.C.) is speaking out on the difficult news.

After posting an official statement from Jam Master Jay’s family on Run-DMC’s Twitter account, McDaniels opened up in a separate statement of his own, reports state.

“I hope Jay can finally rest in peace. Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that 2 suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder,’’ he said through his publicist, according to The NY Post. “It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime. I commend NYPD, NYC Detectives, Federal Agents, and all the law enforcement who were involved in this case, for not giving up and working to bring justice for Jay.”

Jay, born Jason Mizell, was shot in the head in 2002 while in his Hollis studio. According to the latest updates, authorities believe it was a drug deal gone bad. Get those details here and join us in praying for his family and loved ones at this time.