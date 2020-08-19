Jordan Brand X UNION Finally Unveil Full Apparel And Sneaker Collection

The initial Jordan x UNION was such a success that the two brands decided to hook up again.

This time UNION got the chance to work on another coveted silhouette, the Air Jordan IV, the Zoom 92, and one of the newest additions to the Jordan family, the Delta Mid. The Jordan IV was the most talked about when the three were announced weeks ago, notably because of the change from the original tongue shape. It usually sticks pretty high up and towards the ankle, but for Chris Gibbs, owner of UNION LA, it was something that always bothered him as a kid.

“With the IV — maybe it’s the angle of my ankle — but I had a problem with the way the tongue hit my shin,” says Gibbs. “When I was younger, I’d often fold it over and tie it down. I wanted to shorten the tongue. But, I am a fan of collaboration and compromise. So we decided to fold over the tongue and stitch it down, allowing for easy removal to reveal the traditional tongue.”

Now with the traditional tongue taken off, it resembles that of the Air Flight 89 with hits of black, blue, fuchsia, and an aged sole.

Taking queues from the UNION Jordan IV, Gibbs wanted to use that same design ethos for the rest of the collection– to nod to the past but to also elevate materials and colors in a modern way. It was Gibbs’ experience with streetwear that helped him round out the collection the way he envisioned.

“One of the things that helped me evolve in streetwear was when I was introduced to Japanese streetwear. That’s when I saw people thinking about fabric qualities and different shaped bodies to illicit a certain point of view,” says Gibbs. “That’s the lens that I want to look through — the attention to detail and to different fabrications.”

The assortment of tees nods to the 80s with several graphic-heavy pieces, leisure suits, and several utilitarian button-up shirts that give classic mechanic vibes.

The Jordan Brand x Union collection will be available at Union stores and online stores on August 29 with a broader release set for September 30 on jordan.com and select Jordan Brand stores around the world.

Get a closer look at the entire apparel and sneaker collection below.