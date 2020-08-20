Fat Joe Weighs In On The Drake Vs. Jay-Z Debate With THIS Interesting Opinion…

Earlier this month, Fat Joe said Drake is the “Michael Jackson of this time” and of course the internet went crazy.

Making the viral remark during an Instagram Live session with Rick Ross, as he inquired about Rozay’s friendship with the Canadian rapper, Joe said “What’s this relationship between you and Drake? Lemme finish… Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with, and let’s be clear, every song he does goes No. 1, and he’s just like, the Michael Jackson of this time.”

After being ripped apart by MJ fans, Fat Joe is also chiming in on the ongoing Drake vs. Jay-Z debate, saying on V-103’s The Kenny Burns Show:

“I think (Drake) got the title. Jay-Z grew up, he’s more of a business man now. And so, the only thing Drake can do now is try to find that money like Jay-Z has. Music-wise, I don’t even think Jay-Z’s really thinking about music like Drake is. Jay-Z’s playing a different game. He’s playing a game called, ‘Get my billions up. I’m already one of the greatest ever in hip hop.’ Me, I think he’s the greatest ever, personally.”

