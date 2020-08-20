Leaked Memo Reportedly Reveals Impending McDonald’s-Travis Scott Collaboration [Details]

McDonald’s is reportedly gearing up for a new “celebrity-filled marketing push,” Business Insider reports, adding the fast food giant has plans of teaming up with rapper Travis Scott. According to a leaked memo, allegedly from US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley, Scott has signed an agreement with the chain.

From Business Insider:

“From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture,” Flatley writes in the memo. “Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald’s and our craveable, iconic food,” she continues. “He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.”

Apparently the memo goes on to hint Scott isn’t the only celebrity McDonald’s is planning to partner with…

“Travis is the first in a suite of big celebrities that resonate across segments and are true fans of our food and our brand,” the memo reads. “We can’t wait to share the rest of the lineup… in due time.”

Business Insider states McDonald’s has declined to comment on said memo at this time.