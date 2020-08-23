Meet The Lamborghini Go-Kart You Never Knew You Needed

If you’ve got an extra $1500 laying around, then a Lamborghini could be in your future.

The Italian car company hooked up with Xiaomi to create an electric go-kart called the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition in honor of the Chinese tech company’s 10th anniversary. It costs just $200 more than the standard go-kart, so at $1,446, it’s actually pretty affordable.

It takes cues from the Lamborghini Hurrucan with its sleek design, Lambo logos, and the striking yellow paint job (technically known as Giallo Orion). Of course, it’s not nearly as fast at the 60 mph in 2.5 seconds supercar that will run you $260,000, but it does sound just like it. No, seriously, it comes equipped with four speakers that can either play music via Bluetooth or audio that mimics the sound of a real Lamborghini engine, whether it be a V8 or V12.

But to make it a bit more special than the standard version, it can hit 25mph– a full 3mph faster. Other upgrades include “Ice Lake Blue” LED headlights to make night riding safer and a set of custom-made tires to make drifting easier. It’s also equipped with a battery that lasts about 62 laps around the track.

Safety was also a huge factor for Xiaomi just in case drivers get into accidents.

“The Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition boasts TPE soft anti-collision front lip as well as aerodynamic TPE side skirts for comfortable and safe driving. At the same time, it also avoids bumper breaking issues, etc.,” explains Xiaomi.

The go-kart is currently available for preorder on the retailer’s site and is set to release on August 25 with a global release sometime in the near future.