City Of Los Angeles Announces ‘Kobe Bryant BLVD’ In Honor Of Late Legend

The city of Los Angeles is joining in on tributes to Kobe Bryant as the world continues to celebrate what would’ve been his 42nd birthday, in addition to Mamba Day today.

President of the L.A. City Council Herb Wesson Jr. announced today that Figueroa Street will be renamed after the late Lakers legend. “Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible,” Wesson Jr. tweeted. See his heartfelt message below.

Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020

Vanessa Bryant also shook fans with an emotional birthday post she shared in honor of her late husband yesterday.

Vanessa Bryant’s instagram post for Kobe’s birthday. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/KFzomLevzf — Valentino (@DIORSBITCH) August 23, 2020

“I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way,” Vanessa wrote in part.

See her full post above and join us in honoring the the Black Mamba. May he rest in peace.