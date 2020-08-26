How New York Fashion Week Is Going Forward In The Age Of Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus, will New York Fashion Week still happen? Yes. But will it be business as usual? Of course not.

New York Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated times of the year in the city for brands looking to show off what they’ve got coming up and for the memorable afterparties that come along with it. The coronavirus ravaged New York, and despite the infection rate, hospitalizations, and death rates being far less than what we saw in the spring, Governor Cuomo is still playing it safe.

Similar to outdoor dining, entertainment will be going on as long as social distancing, capacity, and mask-wearing rules are followed. The same goes for NYFW, which means that events will only be allowed to hold 50 people at a time. That will undoubtedly be tough because between a brand’s employees, models, and photographers, no media nor fashionistas/celebs will be allowed to attend.

“New York City is the fashion capital of the world, and NYFW celebrates the ingenuity of this city and our unmatched creative talent… When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed,” Cuomo said in a press release. “The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance… Safety, as always, is our top priority and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.”

IMG, the owner and producer of NYFW: The Shows, is working closely with New York State officials to ensure full compliance with all health and safety requirements to make sure the coronavirus doesn’t surge once again in New York City. Indeed, some shows will decide that the restrictions aren’t worth it, and will promote their collections elsewhere while some will just act in accordance and find ways to stand out from the pack.

We’ll see what happens when NYFW rolls around on September 13 and concludes on September 17.