Milwaukee Bucks Become First Team To Boycott NBA Playoff Game After Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Having the most amounts of wins during the 2019-20 season isn’t the only way the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the league.

The Bucks are deciding to take a stand against theracial injustice that has been at the forefront of the media for the past six months. Coronavirus has led to a lot of people being stuck inside and having more time than usual, and it has resulted in anger. Anger that caused companies to create diversity initiatives and stop selling racially insensitive products. Another byproduct of the pandemic was the NBA Bubble, where the Bucks have used the spotlight to boycott a game against the Orlando Magic because of Jacob Blake’s shooting.

The Bucks still haven't come out to the court for Game 5 and the Magic have left the court. pic.twitter.com/tA6pSaXGsM — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

On August 23, Jacob Blake had just broken up a fight between two women and was walking back to his vehicle when Kenosha Wisconsin officers shot him in the back 7 times, while his children watched in the car. Blake is currently in the hospital, in serious condition, paralyzed from the waist down, USA Today reports.

The Bucks didn’t make a grand announcement about deciding not to play, they simply just never took to the hardwood. The shooting took place in their home state of Wisconsin, so the obligation to that city and its fans is strong.

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

Kyrie Irving, one of the most vocal players in the NBA, caught flack for not wanting to participate in the league’s restart citing social justice. He even led a call in June with 80+ NBA players about the deciding to go the NBA Bubble.

“I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform). I don’t support going into Orlando,” he reportedly said via Sham Charania. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullsh*t. Something smells a little fishy.”

CASSIUS and our iOne Digital family also stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and support the NBA players using their voices to speak out against injustice.

The Senior Vice President of the Bucks also weighed in, and he’s in line with the players.

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

In light of the protest, the NBA has announced that the rest of the day’s games have been postponed.

BREAKING: NBA postpones all playoff games today after the Bucks’ decision to boycott. pic.twitter.com/GLvWqZS5a8 — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) August 26, 2020

See how social media is reacting the monumental boycott in the gallery below