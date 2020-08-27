Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant Runs Off Donations & Feeds The Hungry

Drexell & Honeybee’s is breaking the mold of typical restaurants and businesses in general.

The Black-owned Brewton, Alabama business is gaining national attention because they have a full menu of food, that features no prices. On top of not having prices, they commit to feeding anybody who is hungry and they don’t have to pay for a thing– something that’s especially needed now with the unemployment rate at a historical high.

It’s their golden rule: ‘Everybody eats.’

The restaurant owners, a married couple by the name of Lisa and Freddie Thomas-McMillan, spend Tuesday-Thursday during lunch (11 A.M. – 1 P.M) serving their delectable soul food to hungry people. The menu is ever-changing with classic Southern cuisines like fried chicken, cornbread, collard greens, ribs, and plenty more.

No one who comes to the restaurant has to worry about how much their favorite dish will cost because the amount they pay is totally at their discretion. You can leave some of the change from your car, a generous donation if you’re feeling good that day, or maybe even just a nice thank you note. The best part of it all, the proceeds then go back into the business of feeding more people.

“But when you leave, you do so with a full stomach, a full heart, and the understanding that you are loved and worthy of love. You can find soul food all over Alabama. But you won’t find a meal that fills you up quite like this one,” reads the restaurant’s website.

In an article by the Bitter Southerner, Thomas-McMillan reveals that money isn’t the motivation of her restaurant’s business model– it’s joy.

“I’ve learned the joy you get when you serve others,” Lisa says. “And don’t mistake it, joy is not the same as happiness. Happiness is fleeting; joy is something down in your soul,” Lisa said. “The more you do, the more you’re able to do, and the richer you become. Not with things or money. With love. I don’t think nothing can top that.”

100% of all donations go to feeding the hungry, and the restaurant is run by volunteers, so if you’d like to contribute during these hard times, you can do so here.