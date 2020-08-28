The Face Mask We All Need: LG Announces New PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier [Photos]

Ask the coronavirus pandemic presses on, face mask fashions are becoming more extravagant and elaborate.

After one designer announced what is reportedly the most expensive face mask in the world, LG has unveiled another that reportedly purifies the air users breathe in and out.

“LG Electronics (LG) will give new meaning to clean, personal air with the introduction PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020. As a global leader in clean air solutions, LG has long been associated with healthy, hygienic life and this reputation has resulted in the creation of an entire new category of wearable air purifier technology to deliver a new level of portable protection. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets,” the company press release states. “LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier employs two H13 HEPA filters, similar to the filters used in the company’s home air purifier products.”

So how does it work?

“Employing LG’s latest advancements in air purification, high-performance replaceable filters enable PuriCare Wearable to supply fresh, clean air indoor and out,” the release goes on. “With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, LG’s wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless. Ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, LG PuriCare Wearable fits snugly on the user’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end. The efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high.”

The mask also reportedly comes with a case to to “maintain hygienge” between uses, UV-LED lights that kill germs, a case that charges the mask and monitors its filters. Check out more photos of this next-level face mask below!