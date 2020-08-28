FaZe Clan Announces Latest Collaboration Is With Anti Social Social Club

Insanely popular gaming organization, FaZe Clan just announced its latest collaboration with notable streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club.

FaZe Clan is not only known for gaming but for pushing out merch as well that continually sells out when released. This latest limited time only collaboration with Anti Social Social club will be no different when it drops on Saturday (Aug.29). The collection will consist of hoodies, t-shirts, mousepads, PS4 and Xbox One controller skins, and even one limited-edition unique computer.

This latest drop follows FaZe SWAGG’s “Nuke Squad” drop, which sold out in under 2-hours upon release. Anti Social Social Club also recently dropped a United States Postal Service collaboration back in May, and that also sold out. As mention above, the FaZe Clan, Anti Social Social Club collection goes on sale Saturday (Aug.28) at 8am PT / 11am ET and can be purchased on the streetwear brand’s official website.

This latest collaboration will join the long list of successful collabs FaZe Clan has had. The gaming organization has already worked with the late Juice WRLD, Lyrical Lemonade, Warren Lotus, Siberia Hills, and Be@rbrick, which sold out in 28-seconds, making it the gaming organizations fastest sell-through of any its collaborations.

We won’t be shocked if this collaboration breaks a record as well.

The announcement of this limited collection follows the news of Ben Simmons joining FaZe Clan as a member and investor in the gaming organization.

So go ahead, get a good look at the collection in the gallery below, and good luck landing some of the merch on Saturday.

Photo: FaZe Clan / Anti Social Social Club