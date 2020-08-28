NBA Details New Commitment To Social Activism In Deal To Resume Playoff Games

The NBA has come to an agreement as far as resuming the season. After three games were postponed this week, in protest of police violence against the Black community, the organization has agreed to use its arenas as polling stations.

In a joint statement, released by the NBA and players union, the league said a “candid, impassioned” conversation took place between players, coaches, and team governors regarding the next steps in supporting social justice and racial equality. According to the statement, an immediate social justice coalition will be formed, NBA facilities will be converted into polling stations for the 2020 general election, and the NBA will continue to raise awareness around national and local elections.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” the message goes on to say.

Here is the full statement, as posted by the league:

Several players and commentators spoke out in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in his back at least 7 times as his kids watched in the car. Chime in with your thoughts on the NBA’s plan of action.