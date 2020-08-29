Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At The Age of 43 After Four-Year Battle With Colon Cancer

The year 2020 continues to have no chill.

Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43. His family informed the world and his fans via his Twitter account, that the Black Panther star had been battling stage III colon cancer for 4 years before it progressed to stage IV. The statement detailed that despite his prognosis, Boseman continued to do what he loved and worked on many films despite having to endure many surgeries and countless rounds of chemotherapy.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The statement would further add that he died in his home with his wife and family by his side.

Not too long ago, people expressed concern about Boseman’s health after he appeared very thin in a video he shared on social media speaking about the impact of Jackie Robinson and talking about the COVID-19 pandemic. But we had no idea that the beloved actor who brought so many of Black heroes to life on the big screen was battling colon cancer.

His Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan, reacted to the tragic news with one word simply stating “Man” in a retweet of statement share on Chadwick’s Twitter account.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Boseman family, may he rest in power.