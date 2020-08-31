Chadwick Boseman’s Hometown Petitions To Replace Confederate Monument With Statue In His Honor

The world is mourning the loss of a true hero following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Just a couple of days after his passing was announced, a petition has started to replace a South Carolina confederate monument with a statue in the actor’s honor. The petition, titled “Replace the Confederate Monument in Downtown Anderson with a Statue of Chadwick Boseman,” reads in part:

“With Chadwick Boseman’s early passing, it is important that we honor a true local legend my immortalizing him in stone in front of the courthouse. The Confederate Monument belongs in a museum, but has no right to be displayed there. I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry. He opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as Black Panther or Marshall. It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did. There is no need for political controversy in this decision. The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement.”

“It should preserve history, but not honor the ideals for which the Confederacy stood,” the author, ‘Anderson Citizen,’ continues.

For those who aren’t aware, Chadwick was born and raised in Anderson. So far, the petition has garnered nearly 6,500 signatures with a goal of 7,500. Sign here and may the king rest in peace.