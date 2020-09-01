‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Players Can Now Support The Biden-Harris Campaign In-Game

The Biden-Harris camp is going all out to organize voters for their 2020 campaign.

According to reports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to decorate their yards with Joe Biden/Kamala Harris signs — how cool is that?!

“Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US earlier this year, campaigns like Biden’s have been forced to entirely rethink how they organize voters. Instead of in-person rallies, Biden’s team has opted for live-streamed events and fundraisers along with socially distanced productions and interviews. The entire Democratic National Convention was held virtually earlier this month, with most guests streaming in over video software like Zoom to deliver speeches,” The Verge notes.

As for what you can expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the site goes on to say:

“The Biden-Harris campaign released four sign designs for players to download, featuring the official Biden-Harris logo, Team Joe logo, the ‘Joe’ Pride logo, and an image of aviator sunglasses shaded in red, white, and blue. Players will be able to access the designs in-game by scanning the design QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app… Millions of people have picked up Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its initial release in March, and the Biden campaign is hoping to engage that large base with their new merch.”

Director of Digital Partnerships for the Biden campaign Christian Tom said in a statement to The Verge:

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands. As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.” “This is just the start of how we plan to engage players ahead of November as we’re already looking forward to rolling out more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms,” Tom added.

Click here to see a photo of the aforementioned yard signs and stay tuned.