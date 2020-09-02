Reese’s Snack Cakes Will Be Available In Stores This Winter [Photos]

Long live Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The brand has announced it is releasing yet another version of its beloved snack — say hello to Reese’s Snack Cakes everybody.

“The brand announced today that it would be releasing Reese’s Snack Cakes, which are designed to be a sweet mid-morning treat. These cakes are packed with all the delicious peanut butter and chocolate flavor that you have come to expect, nay, demand from Reese’s…but in the form of chocolate cake and peanut butter creme. That cake is then covered in even more chocolate because why not?,” Cosmopolitan quips, adding “The idea for this treat apparently came from the fact that 83 percent of people say they have had dessert before noon in the past month. Reese’s thought they would simply encourage our behavior further by releasing this snack cake, I suppose!”

Reese’s Snack Cakes aren’t due until December 2020, but we’ve got some photos of what you should expect. We’ve got to say that we’re pretty excited to try the new treat, as Reese’s never disappoints. Chime in with your thoughts.