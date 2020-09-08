Watch Travis Scott’s New McDonald’s Ad & Cop The Travis Scott Meal For Just $6

After formally announcing their partnership, a new McDonald’s ad starring Travis Scott is here.

In the commercial, the Astroworld artist — seen as an animated action figure — breaks down his meal, which consists of a Quarter-Pounder, fries, and Sprite. Dubbed ‘The Travis Scott Meal,’ the combo costs $6 and is available starting today. “Say Cactus Jack sent you,” Scott instructs.

“You guys better not end up reselling these on the Internet,” McDonald’s quipped in the comment section of one of the company’s social media announcements.

Check out the full commercial up top and let us know if you’ll be heading over to a McDonald’s near you to cop the new Travis Scott Meal.