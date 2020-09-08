At-Home Workout Essentials: Peloton Announces New Exercise Bike & Cheaper Treadmill

Peloton is introducing some new products to the company catalogue.

Included in the latest additions are a cheaper treadmill and more expensive exercise bike. The bike will reportedly be available beginning tomorrow, September 9, while the treadmill is due to debut next year. From The Verge:

“The new treadmill, called the Tread, will be available for $2,495 starting in “early 2021,” while the exercise bike, the Bike Plus, will also sell for $2,495 from September 9th in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany. As a result of the launches, the original Peloton Tread has been renamed the Tread Plus ($4,295), while the original Bike keeps its name but has a lower price tag of $1,895.”

As for the features you can expect, the site adds:

“The new Tread and Bike Plus follow the same formula as Peloton’s earlier products, offering slick virtual classes via built-in screens. The big upgrade for the Bike Plus is a rotating 23.8-inch HD touchscreen and improved speakers that make it easier to follow along with Peloton’s other non-bike workouts, like yoga and strength training. The Bike Plus also now offers Apple GymKit integration, meaning you can log your workouts by simply tapping your Apple Watch on the frame.”

Check out a detailed video on the Bike Plus below. According to The Verge, Peloton’s sales initially grew a whopping 66% during the pandemic, as more people are working out at home.