Bigger Bags: Telfar Is Taking Over The Durag Game With Latest Collection

If you copped your girl a Telfar bag as the hype grew on social media, it might be time to cash in on those brownie points.

New York-based Telfar, as lead by Telfar Clemens, has announced plans for a collection of durags, outfitted with the paisley you’d typically see on a bandana and the recently beloved TC logo in the middle. Telfar has nicknamed the hair care accessory the Do-U Rag.

“Our signature durag featuring an extra long body and ties for versatile styling, double-sided all-over monogram print in two different scales, flat center seam, hemmed edges, and woven logo label in back. Durag is packaged in a rigid outer box with silver foil logo,” reads the press release. So, your dream of getting a durag cape akin to Solange‘s at the 2018 Met Gala is closer than you think.

Telfar, a Queens native, was one of the many brands that saw a massive spike in loyal buyers as social injustice was at the forefront of the minds of Americans over the spring and summer. The growing support for Black lives spread from not just police brutality but recognizing the greatness of Black businesses. Suddenly everyone was championing their favorite Black-owned companies, many of which included Telfar, which led to his vegan leather shopping bag, which ranges in prices from $150 to $257, become the hottest drop of the summer. Resellers were even hawking the bags for as much as $700 on sites like Grailed.

The durags are available in a blue, red, black bandana paisley print. And for the TC monogram style, the color options are brown and black. Priced at $90 each, you can cop one here, and it comes in a sturdy box.

If you have a hard time coping, Telfar’s known to restock and will shut down those bots that benefit the resellers.

For a closer look at the collection, peep the gallery below.