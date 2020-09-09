Rest In Peace: College Football Player Jamain Stephens Dies At Just 20 Years Old

Cal U mourns the loss of Jamain Stephens – California University of Pennsylvania Athletics https://t.co/rwAS3HPMDg — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 9, 2020

We are sending our condolences to the family and loved ones of college football player Jamain Stephens.

The California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman passed away at the age of 20 years old. The school said in a statement, “California University of Pennsylvania is saddened to learn of the death of Jamain Stephens, a business administration major and a senior on the football team. Cal U mourns the loss and extends its condolences to his family and friends.” “Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe added. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

Bleacher Report states Stephens’ high school initially thought he died due to complications caused by COVID-19, but that may not be the case. The site states:

“Central Catholic, Stephens’ high school in Pittsburgh, initially believed he died from COVID-19 complications, though it stated Wednesday it ‘mistakenly attributed his death without official confirmation on cause,’ per Brad Everett of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.”

From happier times, here's a clip shared by the late Jamain Stephens that ended up on @SportsCenter. https://t.co/zcotDCEaba — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 8, 2020

He was gearing up for his senior year of college. May he rest in peace.