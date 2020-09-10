Martin Lawrence Announces New Merch Store Inspired By His Career

Martin Lawrence has released a new merch line and every piece is inspired by his career.

The iconic comedian and actor hit Twitter to announce the online store, which offers everything from t-shirts to blankets and autographed items. The nostalgic pieces feature photos of Martin in character on his eponymous sitcom, some of his most famous sitcom quotes, and more. In a quick interview with Complex, Martin talked about how the line got started and life during quarantine.

On How The Collection Came About:

I got involved with the merchandise because I saw a lot of people wearing my designs. It’s been a few years since I’ve been thinking about opening it online. I partnered with Get Engaged on the project to make it come alive.

On His Favorite Piece:

The whole collection means a lot to me because it generates from Martin.

On What He’s Been Up To During Quarantine:

Enjoying the time with my family.

The moment y'all have been waiting for is here! Go shop the Martin Lawrence Store and get some fly gear now!! Link below 🙌🏾#teammartymar @martinlawrencestorehttps://t.co/eScWE4gNdK pic.twitter.com/ucNT7XZpxN — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 10, 2020

Check out the full catalogue of items HERE, plus his announcement video above.