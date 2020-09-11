The Fresh Prince Drops New Limited Edition Capsule Collection To Celebrate Show’s 30th Anniversary [Photos]

Will Smith announced a Fresh Prince of Bel-air reunion, complete with Janet Hubert, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his iconic series — and now fans can also enjoy a limited edition Fresh Prince capsule collection.

“The 30-piece unisex collection – known as the “30th Anniversary” – features an array of premium apparel and accessories, including jackets, tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats, masks, bags and more, all of which are inspired by The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, along with his Grammy Award-winning music partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff,” a press release from the streetwear brand states. “The collection pays homage to Smith’s Philadelphia roots as well as staples of his Bel-Air experience in the show, such as starring on the Bel-Air Academy basketball team. Each piece features patterns and prints inspired by the show and the fashion trends of the 90s.”

Pieces from the collection will run you between $15 and $150 and are only available on the Fresh Prince online store.

“Very rarely do television programs have such a significant cultural impact 30 years after its release, but to generate this type of excitement in 2020 is really a testament to the fans,” DJ Jazzy Jeff said. “This is really a celebration of a legacy and it’s incredible watching the series evolve into a fashion brand and influence an entirely new generation.”

Check more photos below and click here to cop your gear now.