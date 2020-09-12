Quavo On Hennessy: “They Don’t F*ck With Us! No [More] Rapping About Henny.”

Quavo wants the Black community to stop supporting, drinking, and rapping about Hennessy.

The rapper hit Twitter to promote his own liquor partnership, while sharing his thoughts on the age-old cognacs. “My folks need to stop drinking Hennessy,” he wrote. “They don’t f*ck with us! … The Martell way is how I’m coming and they appreciate it better!” See his tweet below.

My Folks Need To Stop Drinkin Hennessy

They Don’t Fuck Wit Us! No mo Rapping about Henny. The Martell Way Is How I’m Coming and They Appreciate It Better!

Martell Blue Swift! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) September 11, 2020

In case you weren’t aware, Quavo is an ambassador for Martell. He told HipHopDX last year:

For me, it’s all about making a statement, being a trendsetter and leading the way. If you’re staying true to yourself and are being unapologetic about following your dream, then Martell Blue Swift is for you. I’ve partnered with Martell because we’re both leaders in our respective categories who are constantly changing the game and have unapologetically risen to the top.”

Y’all ready to stop drinking Henny, or nah? Chime in and take our Henny quiz here if you haven’t already.