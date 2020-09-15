Nike Celebrates The Diversity Of Latinx Heritage Month With Converse’s “Mi Gente” Collection

Today, September 15 marks the first day of Latinx Heritage Month, and Nike is setting things off the right way.

Nike is readying its most comprehensive Latinx Heritage month collection, which includes the Chuck 70, the Chuck Taylor All Star, and two ruffle tops. Though all different, the 5 pairs of kicks that comprise the collection all feature all-over print, which is said to represent the diversity, duality, and vibrancy Latinx culture. And that’s because the prints are inspired by Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

For instance, the upper of the Chuck 70, made of canvas, features the phrase ¡Mi Gente!” all over the upper, which translates to “my people.” The All-Stars pay homage to the Mirabal sisters of the Dominican Republic, nicknamed Las Mariposas, with an all-over jacquard butterfly print. The three sisters became political activists and were part of the Revolutionary Movement in the Dominican Republic. They now represent how important people having power is as well as the feminist movement.

The collection also includes another All-Star with ruffled detailing around the badge on the ankle, the color, and tongue, which represents the aesthetic of Bomba dresses.

The first day of the celebratory month is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. The celebration started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week with President Lydon B. Johnson before being changed to Latinx to be more inclusive.

The capsule releases September 16 at converse.com and select retailers.

Get a better look at the sneakers and the merch below.