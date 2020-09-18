Vans Connects With The MoMA To Drape Its Classic Models In Famous Paintings

As the MoMa and other cultural institutions begin to reopen, the famous museum is dropping off a fresh collab.

Vans is known for connecting with many brands to design and put their own spin on some of the skate brands’ most legendary silhouettes. Now, those silhouettes will feature some legendary artwork from the likes of Salvador Dalí, Vasily Kandinsky and Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Jackson Pollock, Lyubov Popova, and Faith Ringgold.

The Old Skool Twist gets Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory” treatment, which is one of his most famous works that features warped and melted clocks on different surfaces. Kandinsky’s “Orange” painting from 1923 is printed all over the Classic Slip-On, who is most known for being a pioneer in the world of abstract art. Rounding out the first trio is the Vans Authentic, which celebrates Monet’s iconic “Water Lilies.” He was most known for his impressionist painting, usually depicting nature. The Classic Slip-On and Old Skool also be offered in kids’ sizes.

Even if you’re not a sneakerhead, Vans X MoMa also has hoodies and dope accessories like hats and bags that match the artwork.

“MoMA is excited to finally reveal the Vans collaboration as they, too, have a rich legacy of supporting artistic expression,” said Robin Sayetta, Associate Director of Licensing and Partnerships at MoMA. “We pursue a limited number of product collaborations and our goal is always to engage a broader audience with modern art. We are thrilled to reach art lovers around the world through Vans’ global network.”

The collab will arrive in two different drops, with the first being available on September 30. Get a better look at the entire collection below.