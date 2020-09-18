Nike Basketball Officially Unveils The LeBron 18 With Release Dates

As the NBA‘s much delayed and bizarre season continues, one of the sport’s biggest stars is debuting his latest signature sneaker.

The Lakers look to take on the Denver Nuggets when the Conference Finals begin on Sunday, and LeBron James will probably be rocking the LeBron 18 that Nike just debuted.

Designer Jason Petrie was at the helm of the design as he combined Max Air and Zoom Air technologies in a new way for Nike Basketball. The decision to combine the technology comes from what James needs in a shoe as he ages, the league progresses, and his role changes. As a fresh-faced rookie for the hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, James needed comfort, but his needs have evolved with cushioning for protection also becoming essential elements in his kicks. The responsiveness comes from a piece in between the max bag that includes one soft piece and another that mimics the action of a trampoline.

As part of the first drop, four different colorways will be released– all with backstories. First is the Empire Jade colorway, which was inspired by the Emperor’s stamp and will only be available in China when they drop on September 21. Next up is the multicolor edition, which will also be a China-exclusive when it launches on September 24 and eventually drops in the states come October 9. The third colorway, which drops November 6, pays homage to Bron’s host city of Los Angeles with some palm tree detailing, dubbed the “Los Angeles By Day.” Lastly is the “Reflections” Colorway, which pays homage to the King’s defining moments in his career thus far.

For a closer look at the latest sneakers in LeBron’s lineage and a full breakdown of the design, check out the gallery below.