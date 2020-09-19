Twitter Hilariously Smokes Bronny James After He Allegedly Gets Caught Smoking

It looks Bronny James is the latest victim of posting something on social media by accident.

Last night, as the Los Angeles Lakers were dismantling the Denver Nuggets in game one of the Conference Finals, the eldest of the James children was caught on Instagram stories smoking what many people believe is weed. Of course, he quickly deleted the short video. The drug, which has been criminalized in the past, is currently starting to turn the corner on people realizing that when controlled, it can help people who live with chronic pain, anxiety, and many other ailments. If true, Bronny is like many other teenagers experimenting– which isn’t the most detrimental thing in the world.

But what makes it different is his father’s squeaky clean record. King James is by no means perfect, but any mistakes he made as the savior of basketball as a kid from Akron, Ohio, definitely weren’t recorded and shared with millions online. His son is just growing up in a totally different era than he did, which may have been why he told Bronny he couldn’t have any social media accounts for so long.

It wasn’t until last summer that James allowed him to create his own accounts. King James welcomed his then 14-year-old son Instagram with a caption that read, “Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @bronny,” the caption read. “Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I’d let you him get one. Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let’s get Bronny! P.S. Keep y’all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up.”

But Bronny James just being a kid while his dad is the biggest basketball star ever sent Twitter into shambles, and the jokes were even funnier because LeBron is stuck in the NBA Bubble.

