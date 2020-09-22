Black Out The Ballot Connects With Circulate To Celebrate National Voter Registration Day With T-Shirt

With a very important election taking place on November 3, everyone is doing their part to encourage everyone to get to the voting booths–especially today, National Voter Registration Day.

And that includes brands creating some dope merch to help spread awareness. Los Angeles’ Circulate is teaming up with Black Out The Ballot to mark National Voter Registration Day with a t-shirt. Black Out The Ballot is a collective of creatives led by Vizion Jones and Jen Bui, committed to changing the infrastructure to ensure racial equity, social justice, and financial empowerment for disenfranchised people.

Dubbed the “Registrar” t-shirt, the brands wanted to push people to vote because it’s not just about a president being inaugurated, but it also affects Supreme Court Justices, climate change, schools, and many other aspects of our future. The shirt reads “EACH ONE REGISTER ONE” on the front and “BECOME A REGISTRAR” on the back with a graphic that features hands holding pens.

Circulate founder, Corey Populus, said that the shirt’s design was inspired by a recent Black Panthers documentary he watched.

“The inspiration on this graphic I found watching a documentary on the Black Panthers, and there was a poster from Bobby Seales campaign while running for mayor that really stuck out to me, he explained on Instagram. “I wanted anyone wearing this shirt to become a Registrar.”

However, the coolest and most important part of the shirt is that it features a QR code neat the bottom that, once scanned, opens up a link to register to become a voter.

The t-shirt drops today, September 22, at noon on Black Out The Vote’s webstore.