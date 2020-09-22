SXSW CEO Announces Online 2021 Conference — Details Inside

SXSW was forced to cancel its annual festival due to COVID-19, but the highly-anticipated conference will go on next year.

CEO Ronald Swenson announced that the 2021 SXSW is all set for an online production.

“The challenge of building a new future is one that we’re excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect,” Ronald Swenson, the CEO and co-founder of SXSW, said. “We’re pleased to introduce SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide.”

“The digital experience will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions. The dates for SXSW EDU Online are March 9 – March 11, 2021 and SXSW Online will take place March 16 – March 20, 2021,” the announcement goes on.

