Virgil Abloh Drops New Swing State Voter Registration Incentive T-Shirt [Photos]

Virgil Abloh is focusing on swing states ahead of this year’s presidential election.

The designer has launched a new t-shirt “designed to highlight and incentivize following 2020 swing state residents: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin.⁣⁣”

Proceeds from the tee will go to Abloh’s Post-Modern scholarship fund, which aims to open doors for Black creatives. The official scholarship description reads, “The Abloh Fund’s mission is to foster equity and inclusion within the fashion industry by providing scholarships to students of academic promise of Black, African-American, or of African descent. In addition to funding, the Post-Modern Scholarship provides additional support to make its mission happen in the form of mentorship.”

See Virgil’s announcement and his Swing State Voter Registration Incentive T-Shirt below.