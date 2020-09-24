Center of Gravity: Jordan Brand Unveils Jordan 35

Another silhouette has been added to the Jordan legacy.

The Jordan 35 or XXXV, has been unveiled and takes many cues from its predecessor– yet builds on them to make an even more solid basketball performance sneaker even better. The most responsive cushioning platform in basketball has been refined thanks to the Eclipse Plate. The plate was introduced in 2019 and is a technology that reduces overall stiffness and strips down the weight.

Now the Eclipse Plate 2.0 helped Jordan Brand improve on last year’s release to get the most efficient energy return out of the shoe’s Zoom Air units. Despite the constant retros and team Jordans that drop on any given day, Jordan Brand knows that the yearly drop of the signature shoe is what’s most important to the continuation of MJ’s legacy.

“The Air Jordan signature shoe has and will always be the most important shoe we make each year,” says Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “Basketball is where the Jordan Brand started, and it’s where we’ll continue to invest in and advance our never-ending pursuit of excellence on the court.”

The 35 takes cues from the Jordan 5 with its curved and molded foam collar and prominent tongue– something beloved by Rui Hachimura, forward for the Washington Wizards, who says, “The 35s feel broken in right out of the box. I love the fit around my ankle and how comfortable they are.”

As expected, one of the debut colorways is a clean Black and red with a special focus on the eclipse plate. While it’s usually dedicated to the Bulls, this time around, it pays homage to Hachimura’s identity and his a Kanji-inspired logo that was designed by his mother.

Another colorway refreshes the Fire Red Jordan 5 with a predominantly white and black done up, and red accents. 2020 ROY runner up Zion Williamson is getting another Bayou Boys colorway to match the vibes of his team’s New Orleans hometown.

If you’re feeling any of the colorways, you won’t have to wait too long with select pairs dropping as early as September 27.

Get a better look at the Jordan 35 below.