Billionaire Boys Club Is Hosting A Voter Registration Event This Friday In Miami — Details Inside

Billonaire Boys Club is doing its part to get people registered to vote in the upcoming election.

The clothing retailer, founded by Pharrell Williams, is hosting a voter registration drive at its Miami location this Friday, September 25. As an incentive to come through, there will be complimentary food trucks, music, and ice cream for those registering.

“I’m excited to share that Billionaire Boys Club will be hosting a voter registration drive at their Miami location this Friday, September 25th. The registration, being held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, will be complete with iPad stations for voter registration, a DJ in the parking lot, and of course, hand sanitizer, temperature checks, and mask enforcement. In addition, Tacos & Tattoos, Tropical Oasis, and Wynwood Parlor will all have complimentary food trucks for those registering to vote,” BBC said via press release.

