Finalllly THE ROCK Makes His First-Ever Presidential Endorsement

If you ever needed another sign to show just how important this upcoming presidential election is, Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson is now officially announcing who he will be voting for.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube page, Johnson announced in an interview with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that he will be throwing his support behind them. The move is a first for the retired WWE superstar turned Hollywood megastar, who is also now the proud co-owner of the XFL. In the video, the 48-year-old star said:

“I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life, and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice-presidential candidate in my life, over my career.”

“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is.”

This morning, The Rock uploaded another video but to Twitter explaining that he is a registered independent who has voted for both parties, but this time, the choice couldn’t be more clearer for him. In the caption for the tweet, he wrote:

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://bit.ly/DJVote2020.”

While he didn’t specifically state exactly what brought him to this decision but if we had to guess, much of it has to do with the COVID-19 and how the current administration is handling the virus that is still whooping the United States ass. Johnson revealed that he and his entire family caught the virus and were able to beat it. Also, the current racial tension across the nation and Trump’s constant dog-whistling is more than likely not sitting well with the centrist.

But you heard the man, this November, take your roody poo, candy asses to polls and vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Photo: NBC / Getty