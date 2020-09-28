Nike Flexes Its Sustainability Initiative With Two New Air Force Ones

When it comes to making sustainability cool and fashionable, Nike‘s definitely getting the job done.

As the Air Force 1 continues to rise in popularity again, Nike takes a responsible approach to two new colorways with the use of the Crater Foam midsole, which is a blend of standard Nike foams and 11 percent Nike Grind Rubber.

The classic vamp gets reimagined from its usual leather to recycled foam backer created with 20 percent recycled TPU. The rest of the upper is built from 24 percent PU recycled synthetic leather. Nike even flexed its sustainable ways by speckling the outsole with 15 percent recycled Nike Grind outsole.

One colorway is predominately black with a muted blue toe, while the other is done up in grey, with a striking green swoosh with a light blue sole.

Stay locked to the SNKRS app, as both colorways drop October 1.

The recycled kicks are Nike’s latest push for its Move To Zero initiative in an effort to lessen its carbon footprint and preserve the earth.

“Move to Zero, Nike’s journey toward zero carbon and zero waste, has a singular aim: Help protect the future of sport. It is a continuation of Nike’s deep commitment to sustainability and is driven by belief that protecting the planet means protecting the future of sport against climate change,” states the brand.

Nike’s even got a five-step plan to get to its goal of zero waste, which are…

1. Nike will power owned-and-operated facilities with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

2. Nike will reduce carbon emissions across its global supply chain by 30 percent by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement of 2015.

3. Nike diverts 99 percent of all footwear manufacturing waste from landfills.

4. Additionally, Nike diverts more than 1 billion plastic bottles per year from landfills to create yarns for new jerseys and uppers for Flyknit shoes.

5. The Reuse-A-Shoe and Nike Grind programs convert waste into new products, playgrounds, running tracks and courts.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.