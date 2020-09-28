Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Take Fans On A Virtual Tour Of The ‘Bel-Air’ Mansion [Video]

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff teamed up to take fans on a tour of the famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion.

The home is available to book on Airbnb, so the rap and acting duo thought they’d show those interested what’s in store. Inside, you’ll see there are all kinds of nostalgic artifacts from their Bel-Air days. “I know it’s supposed to be for other people, but I need this for myself” Smith says upon entering.

“This image represents all that the Banks family represented. It’s like all of the hopes and all of the dreams and all of the possibilities… being able to grow and excel in the world, being able to have family and love, make mistakes and not get punished for it,” Smith tells cameras while staring at the mansion. “Get caught by somebody who cares about you. Building and elevating in the world — that image represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is.”

From retro Jordans to cast portraits, it’s pretty impressive inside. Get the tour via the clip up top. Spoiler alert: the rest of the cast pulled up.