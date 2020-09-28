Tyler, The Creator Urges His Followers To “Pull Up” & Vote In The Upcoming Election [Video]

Tyler, the Creator is joining a string of famous names who are doing all they can to get people to vote.

The rapper hit Instagram with a message for his followers, urging them to cast their ballot in the upcoming election. Admitting this year will be his first time voting, Tyler talks about some of the changes he’s interested in for our country and why it’s so important to participate in the voting process.

“I know I’m the last person y’all should ever take advice from,” he begins. “But I’m reiterating what everyone else is saying and please, please… if you are young and your f*cking back don’t hurt, go to them polls and cast a f*cking vote. I didn’t give a f*ck about none of this sh*t, just like a lot of y’all — this is actually going to be my first time voting — but, I see the light.”

He goes on to admonish those who believe their votes won’t count. “Pull up. Y’all want a new DA, pull up. Y’all want all these f*cking rights and sh*t, then f*cking pull up.”

See Tyler’s full message in the video below, as he goes on to talk about maintaining the arts as part of school curriculums.