JD Sports Is Having a Massive Air Jordan Restock To Celebrate Grand Opening Of Times Square Store

If you’ve got a stack of deadstock sneakers sitting in the corner because you’ve been stuck in the house, you’re not alone.

And if you’ve been missing out on the SNKRS app lately, you’re also not alone. But thankfully, JD Sports, the British athletic retailer, is making a big splash statewide with the opening of its new Times Square store this week. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the brand has several huge Jordan restocks set over the next few weeks to give New York-based sneakerheads a chance to cop anything you missed out on.

The fun begins October 9 with the coveted Air Jordan 11 “Bred,” Air Jordan 11 “Concord,” Air Jordan 6 “DMP,” and the Air Jordan 13 “Flint” being available via raffle at JD Sports Roosevelt Field, Finish Line Staten Island, Finish Line Queens Center, Finish Line Green Acres, Finish Line Kings Plaza, Finish Line Fordham Road, and Finish Line Cross County. The only catch is that you have to enter the “Must-Have” drawing in person by tomorrow.

If your name is selected, JD Sports staff will contact you by October 8 with a coordinated pickup time and the purchase process.

But those four kicks are just the beginning of what JD Sports has planned through the first week of November. Peep all the releases and sizes available below.

10/9 Releases

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE ‘Unite’ (M)

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE ‘Denim’ (M, GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 3 Retro W ‘Laser Orange’ (W, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Court Purple’ (M, GS)

Air Jordan 4 Retro W ‘Lucid Green’

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE ‘95 Neon’ (M, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Cool Grey’ (GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘What The’ (GS)

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Lemon Venom’ (GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low W ‘Concord Sketch’ (PS, TD)

Air Jordan 13 Retro ‘CNY’ (M)

Air Jordan 13 Retro ‘Lucky Green’

Air Jordan 14 Retro Gym Red (M, GS, PS, TD)

Week of 10/11 Releases

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Bred’ (M)

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ (M)

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Valor Blue’ (M)

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Knicks’ (M)

Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Apple Green’ (M)

Air Jordan 9 Retro ‘White/Red’ (M)

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Hare’ (M, GS, PS, TD)

10/18 Releases

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Shattered Backboard 3.0’ (M, GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Court Purple’ (M, GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Royal Toe’ (M, GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Smoke Grey’ (M, GS)

Week of 10/18 Releases

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Defiant LA to Chicago (M)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Phantom Gym Red (M)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Gym Red (M, GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Meant to Fly’ (M, GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Fearless’ (M)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W ‘NC to Chi’ (W, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W ‘Satin Red’ (W, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W Satin Black Toe

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W ‘Fearless Equality’

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Pine Green’ (GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Black Satin (GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Obsidian’ (GS)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Tie-Dye’ (PS, TD)

10/25 Releases

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low ‘Gym Red’ (M, GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE ‘Black Cement’ (M)

11/1 Releases

Air Jordan 12 Retro Dark Grey (GS, TD)

Air Jordan 12 Retro Black ‘University Gold’ (M, GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 12 Retro Indigo (M, GS)

Air Jordan 12 Retro Reverse Taxi (TD)

11/8 Releases

Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Fire Red’ (M, GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Purple Grape’ (M)

Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Ghost Green’ (M, GS, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 5 Retro ‘Top 3’ (M, PS, TD)

Air Jordan 5 Retro Easter (GS)

For more info on the loaded releases, check out the JD Sports blog here.