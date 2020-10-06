Taking A Knee: Colin Kaepernick Is Getting His Own Docuseries On Snapchat

As Colin Kaepernick‘s future in the NFL is still in limbo, he’s making sure to diversify his bags.

And one of those bags includes being features in one of the new shows that Snapchat has in production, according to Deadline. The social media platform that rose to prominence about 5 years ago was heralded for its ability to send messages, photos, and videos to people that would disappear within seconds of getting them. It led to tons of questionable activities on the app and has since pivoted.

While you can still use the service to send self-detonating messages, there’s also a bunch of original content. It does include commercials, but they’re short, and the shows are snackable, making them addicting to watch. Some are entertaining, but Kap’s is sure to be a masterclass on activism in sports as the quarterback will be the subject of the third season of Complex’s VS The World series.

The first two seasons focused on other polarizing figures in pop culture with the first featuring Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Brooklyn based rapper who snitched his way out of a hefty prison sentence and outspoken MMA fighter (and sometimes boxer) Conor McGregor on the lead up to his battles against two of his biggest adversaries in Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Season 3 of VS The World looks at the powerful journey of quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he took a knee, putting it all on the line, to make a statement against racial inequality and police brutality on the biggest stage in America,” Snap said in a statement.

Little else is known about the Kap’s season of the show, but an inside look at his battle with social justice and the NFL will surely be fascinating since he shies away from the media. The NFL season is just a few weeks into the 2020-21 campaign, and it’d be impossible to rule out a Kaepernick return. As recently as June, the 32-year-old still wanted to play and is said to be in the best shape of his life.

Jaden Smith will also have a show on Snap called The Solution Committee where he will seek out the help of young activists to figure out how to tackle some of the most massive issues Americans are facing like voting access, gender justice, housing, economic justice, climate change, and education reform.