The Upcoming Magic Johnson Docuseries Just Landed This ‘Dope’ & Iconic Director

There’s a docuseries on its way about Magic Johnson and word is Rick Famuyiwa will be directing.

“The ‘Dope’ filmmaker will work alongside editor Dirk Westervelt (‘Ford Vs. Ferrari’) and Rachel Morrison (‘Black Panther’), who have already begun pre-production on the film. The series, which has been likened to ESPN’s penetrating look at Michael Jordan, ‘The Last Dance,’ is jointly produced by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films,” Variety reports.

There’s no title for the project yet, the site goes on to state, but it’s expected to be completed next year. As for what you can expect, Variety adds “The docuseries will feature archival footage of the Basketball Hall of Famer’s on-court heroics, as well as interviews with Johnson, his family, teammates, and business associates.”

Famuyiwa is best known for classics like The Wood, Brown Sugar, Our Family Wedding, and more recently, Dope. He also directed on The Chi and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to post updates as new information on the series surfaces.