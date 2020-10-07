Paris Saint-Germain Taps Into Jordan Brand’s Bordeaux Legacy With Latest Collection

Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain have connected once again.

So without even seeing the collection, you already know its full of some fire threads. This time the capsule uses rich whites, burgundy, and golds to round out the soccer-inspired pieces. And if the colors are familiar to you, it’s because they’re paying homage to the Bordeaux hue used on the Jordan VIIs that MJ rocked while balling out in the 1992 All-Star game.

The Bordeaux color was used to highlight the VIIs with small detailing, but it plays a much larger role in the latest Paris Saint-Germain Collection. The soccer jersey and hoodies are predominantly burgundy, with the sleeves being accented in white, black, and gold.

The team was even featured in the look book with special appearances from Nadia Nadim, Grace Geyoro, Jordyn Huitema, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and Kylian Mbappé as they show off pieces that will be available for men, women, and kids. So the whole family can get fresh.

Back in 2018, Mbappé spoke of what it means to be the first team kitted out by Jordan and the power the brand holds overseas in Paris.

“So it’s a big deal and an honor for us! We’ll be wearing Jordan during prestigious games, where we’re playing hard to achieve greatness and make history,” he told the brand in 2018. The Jordan Brand definitely has an important place in Paris. A lot of young people identify themselves with it, and a lot of those same young people love Paris Saint-Germain, too. This collaboration is huge and will touch a lot of people.”

To complete the look, there will also be Air Jordan IV, a Jordan Zoom ’92, and a Jordan Air Zoom Renegade available to cop.

The Air Jordan IV, third kit, and varsity jacket are all available now for Nike Members and at psg.fr. with the full collection dropping October 10 at nike.com and psg.fr.

Get a better look at the collection in the gallery below.