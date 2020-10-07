Viral Skateboarding, Cranberry Juice-Loving Influencer Receives A Dope Gift From Ocean Spray [Video]

Ocean Spray took a moment to make a kind soul’s day and we love to see it.

Remember the guy who went viral skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams?” His name is Nathan Apodaca and he was gifted a brand new truck, courtesy of the beverage company. In case you missed it, Nathan was living his best life in the lively clip, with a bottle of Ocean Spray’s cranberry juice in hand.

“This is from Ocean Spray. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours and all the Ocean Spray is yours,” a company rep said, presenting Nathan with his new wheels. Check out the video below.

Nathan sparked the “Dreams” challenge on social media and inspired a wave of positivity during these difficult times. Join us in congratulating the king.